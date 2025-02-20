Truist Financial Raises DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $60.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Macquarie increased their price objective on DraftKings from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DraftKings from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Benchmark raised their target price on DraftKings from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on DraftKings from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.69.

DraftKings Price Performance

DKNG opened at $50.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $28.69 and a 1 year high of $53.61. The firm has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.91, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.93.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.35). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 47.48% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. As a group, analysts predict that DraftKings will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 228,496 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $9,765,919.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 541,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,160,122.16. The trade was a 29.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $7,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,342,722 shares in the company, valued at $52,366,158. This trade represents a 12.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,160,591 shares of company stock valued at $46,945,158 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DraftKings

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 14.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,203,000 after acquiring an additional 29,991 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter worth about $28,028,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 51.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 378,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,826,000 after acquiring an additional 128,676 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 2.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,175,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,470,000 after acquiring an additional 86,336 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 238.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,481,000 after acquiring an additional 350,215 shares during the period. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

