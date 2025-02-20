Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 134.56% from the company’s current price.

Get Tyra Biosciences alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TYRA. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TYRA

Tyra Biosciences Stock Up 1.6 %

Insider Transactions at Tyra Biosciences

TYRA opened at $12.79 on Tuesday. Tyra Biosciences has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $29.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day moving average of $18.26. The stock has a market cap of $647.17 million, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, Director Nina S. Kjellson sold 3,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $65,325.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,707,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,653,391.20. This represents a 0.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 21,998 shares of company stock valued at $344,818 in the last 90 days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tyra Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.