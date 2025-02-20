Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.91.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. This trade represents a 26.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,766,683 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $10,903,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364,525 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 118,131,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,125,728,000 after purchasing an additional 52,125,476 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,561,447 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,621,929,000 after buying an additional 1,061,088 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,355,075 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,831,021,000 after buying an additional 2,792,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 27,552,060 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,070,813,000 after buying an additional 2,627,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $81.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $170.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.04.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

