UBS Group Increases SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Price Target to $12.05

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $7.15 to $12.05 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SSR Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.93.

Read Our Latest Report on SSRM

SSR Mining Stock Up 12.8 %

SSRM stock opened at $10.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.44. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.62. SSR Mining has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $10.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $323.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.20 million. SSR Mining had a negative net margin of 44.13% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SSR Mining will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SSR Mining

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in SSR Mining by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,079,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,821 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in SSR Mining by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,671,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,347 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in SSR Mining by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,730,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,967,000 after acquiring an additional 674,793 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in SSR Mining by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,320,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,860,000 after acquiring an additional 462,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in SSR Mining by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,174,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,094,000 after acquiring an additional 407,920 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSR Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.