UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Stock Price

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at UBS Group from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.65% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

American Axle & Manufacturing Price Performance

AXL opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $687.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.05. American Axle & Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $8.20.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Axle & Manufacturing

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,713,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,608,000 after purchasing an additional 462,847 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,704,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,076,000 after acquiring an additional 23,538 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,856,509 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,483,000 after acquiring an additional 426,933 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,654,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,411,000 after acquiring an additional 21,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,562,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,837,000 after acquiring an additional 65,535 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

