UiPath (NYSE:PATH) and LeddarTech (NASDAQ:LDTC) Financial Review

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) and LeddarTech (NASDAQ:LDTC) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for UiPath and LeddarTech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UiPath 1 16 2 0 2.05 LeddarTech 0 1 1 0 2.50

UiPath presently has a consensus price target of $17.44, suggesting a potential upside of 21.18%. LeddarTech has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 313.79%. Given LeddarTech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LeddarTech is more favorable than UiPath.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UiPath -6.49% -4.14% -2.82% LeddarTech -3,899.24% N/A -95.37%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares UiPath and LeddarTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

UiPath has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LeddarTech has a beta of -1.75, suggesting that its share price is 275% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares UiPath and LeddarTech”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UiPath $1.31 billion 6.05 -$89.88 million ($0.16) -89.97 LeddarTech $477,690.00 43.67 -$121.92 million ($3.23) -0.22

UiPath has higher revenue and earnings than LeddarTech. UiPath is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LeddarTech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.5% of UiPath shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of LeddarTech shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.4% of UiPath shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

UiPath beats LeddarTech on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UiPath



UiPath Inc. provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization. Its platform's embedded AI, ML, and NLP capabilities improve decisioning and information processing; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; multi-tenant platform enterprise deployment with security and governance and Automation Cloud, which enables customers to begin automating without the need to provision infrastructure, install applications, or perform additional configurations; intuitive interface and low-code, drag-and-drop functionality; signed to enable people and automations to work together; and tracks, measures, and forecasts the performance of automations, enables customers to gain powerful insights and generate key performance indicators with actionable metric. It serves banking and financial services, healthcare, insurance, public sectors, manufacturing, retail, and telecom industries. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About LeddarTech



LeddarTech Holdings Inc. provides AI-based fusion and perception software solutions for advanced driver assistance solutions and autonomous driving applications in Canada. It offers LeddarVision, a raw sensor fusion and perception platform for automotive and off-road industrial vehicles. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Quebec City, Canada.

