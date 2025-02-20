UroGen Pharma’s (URGN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at D. Boral Capital

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at D. Boral Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 131.05% from the stock’s previous close.

UroGen Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:URGN opened at $10.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 8.77. The firm has a market cap of $253.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.22. UroGen Pharma has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $20.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 7,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $82,202.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 26,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,853.52. This represents a 21.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 4,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $50,698.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,719.24. The trade was a 3.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in UroGen Pharma by 90.9% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in UroGen Pharma by 273.6% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 271,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 199,110 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

