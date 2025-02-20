Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 11,013 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 131,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,075 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 48,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 168,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $110.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $102.64 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.53.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

