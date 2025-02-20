Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,008,000. Copperleaf Capital LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. VeraBank N.A. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 5,110 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Check Kian Low sold 48,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.35, for a total transaction of $11,296,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,606,317.50. The trade was a 29.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 40,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.98, for a total transaction of $9,279,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 696,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,627,425.40. This trade represents a 5.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.04.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $228.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.00. The company has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $251.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 192.50%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

