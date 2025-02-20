Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 107 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WIX. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 263,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,055,000 after buying an additional 49,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 60.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 18.8% in the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 19,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the third quarter valued at $461,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on WIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Wix.com from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $184.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.33.

Wix.com Trading Down 4.7 %

WIX opened at $217.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.63, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.90. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $117.58 and a 12-month high of $247.11.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

Further Reading

