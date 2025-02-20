Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,642 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 971,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,319,000 after buying an additional 107,844 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 392.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 13,815 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 12.0% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 66,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,279,000 after buying an additional 7,136 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $441,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $754,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $153.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $86.81 and a one year high of $155.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.66.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.47.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

