Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 706 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Maia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 339.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

EXPD stock opened at $116.26 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.36 and a 52-week high of $131.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.43.

In related news, Director Robert Paul Carlile sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total value of $363,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,164.82. This trade represents a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.56.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

