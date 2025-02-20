Van ECK Associates Corp Takes Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 14,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,275,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PIPR. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 307.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,174,000 after purchasing an additional 24,388 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $624,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,337 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PIPR. StockNews.com lowered Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $298.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of PIPR stock opened at $306.36 on Thursday. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $182.84 and a twelve month high of $351.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $308.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 1.46.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.81. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.44%.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

