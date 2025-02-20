Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Purchased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 129.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,034,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,163,893,000 after buying an additional 5,268,623 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4,486.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,011,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,870,000 after buying an additional 989,674 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,579,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,698,000 after buying an additional 669,944 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $14,752,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,185,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,987,000 after buying an additional 265,191 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $48.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.75. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $50.70.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
