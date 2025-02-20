VeraBank N.A. Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

VeraBank N.A. trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.6% of VeraBank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 266 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.43, for a total value of $529,302.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,815,948.32. This represents a 15.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total value of $6,870,532.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 282,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,329,576.64. The trade was a 11.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,919 shares of company stock valued at $18,528,318 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on Alphabet from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Phillip Securities raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alphabet from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.13.

GOOG stock opened at $187.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $194.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.55 and a 1 year high of $208.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

