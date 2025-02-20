Vicor’s (VICR) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports.

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Vicor from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Vicor Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Vicor

Vicor stock opened at $50.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.52. Vicor has a 1 year low of $30.90 and a 1 year high of $62.00.

In other news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $239,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $444,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 230,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,782,121.17. The trade was a 3.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $786,900 in the last three months. 31.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Vicor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vicor by 146.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 226.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vicor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

