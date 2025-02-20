Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,804 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 278.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 413 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Western Digital during the third quarter valued at $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 2,184.2% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 434 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $71.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.44. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $52.77 and a twelve month high of $81.55.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.36). Western Digital had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 15.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

WDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.42.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $46,053.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,121.37. The trade was a 2.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

