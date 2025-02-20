Vontobel Holding Ltd. Decreases Stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2,150.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter valued at about $724,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,600 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.37, for a total value of $206,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,760.04. This trade represents a 31.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $131.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $131.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.99, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.45.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.03). Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 8.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 27.97%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AEIS shares. Bank of America upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.56.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

