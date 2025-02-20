Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $749,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,050,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of TAN opened at $35.50 on Thursday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $49.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.26. The stock has a market cap of $855.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.81.

Invesco Solar ETF Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

