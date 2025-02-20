Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Medpace by 16,800.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MEDP. Baird R W lowered shares of Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Medpace from $413.00 to $372.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Medpace from $354.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $381.44.

Shares of MEDP opened at $344.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $343.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.47. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $302.01 and a 52-week high of $459.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.71. Medpace had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 19.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

