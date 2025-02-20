Vontobel Holding Ltd. Invests $658,000 in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 36,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zeta Global by 3,885.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Zeta Global by 2,902.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zeta Global by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zeta Global in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 1,682.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZETA shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Zeta Global from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Zeta Global from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Zeta Global from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

Shares of NYSE ZETA opened at $23.06 on Thursday. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

