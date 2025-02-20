Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Sachetta LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 201.0% during the 4th quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSV stock opened at $77.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.75. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.72 and a 52 week high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2474 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

