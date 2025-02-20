Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 21,858 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,858 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Mosaic alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MOS. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Mosaic by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 180,900.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Stock Up 0.1 %

MOS opened at $27.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.51. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $33.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 77.88%.

MOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Mosaic from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MOS

About Mosaic

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.