Wedbush Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Cinemark (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Tuesday,RTT News reports. They presently have a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CNK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cinemark from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Cinemark from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Barrington Research raised Cinemark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $28.53 on Tuesday. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $15.74 and a twelve month high of $36.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 2.38.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). Cinemark had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 60.21%. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cinemark will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,104,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,579 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 4,931,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,537 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1,356.4% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,517,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,557 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,763,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,040,000.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

