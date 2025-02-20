Weiss Ratings Reaffirms “Sell (D-)” Rating for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW)

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d-)” rating reiterated by research analysts at Weiss Ratings in a report issued on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Stock Performance

NASDAQ BCOW opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.65. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $10.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Black Maple Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 113,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 10,454 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 13,195 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. 37.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking, savings, certificate of deposits, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; mortgages; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, and recreational vehicle loans.

Featured Stories

