Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Stock Price

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HST. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.54.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $21.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 10.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 24,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.9% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.