Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Price Target to $2.50

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $2.75 to $2.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.02% from the stock’s current price.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Service Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SVC stock opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $443.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.19. Service Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $7.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.49.

Institutional Trading of Service Properties Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 12.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 10.5% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 33,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 247,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 38.8% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 18,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.