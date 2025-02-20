West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $470.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

NYSE:WST opened at $202.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.96. West Pharmaceutical Services has a twelve month low of $197.01 and a twelve month high of $400.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $748.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.59 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 18.62%. As a group, research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth about $290,604,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5,074.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 689,493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $225,851,000 after purchasing an additional 676,167 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 731.8% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 640,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $209,879,000 after purchasing an additional 563,705 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,090,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $357,238,000 after purchasing an additional 494,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seilern Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth about $145,379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

