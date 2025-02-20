William Blair Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ FY2025 earnings at $5.72 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.13 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FIS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.36.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

FIS stock opened at $69.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $62.17 and a 12-month high of $91.98.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 14.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.97 per share, for a total transaction of $56,058.97. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,507.06. The trade was a 6.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 69,023 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth $276,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 28,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 14.8% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

