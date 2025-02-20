William Blair Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at William Blair in a report issued on Tuesday,RTT News reports.

JKHY has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.80.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $167.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.78. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $157.00 and a 12-month high of $189.63. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.61.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 21.55%. Analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,817,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,318,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,057,000 after purchasing an additional 643,697 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,050,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,523,000 after purchasing an additional 471,507 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 583,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,278,000 after buying an additional 367,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 406.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 348,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,083,000 after buying an additional 279,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

