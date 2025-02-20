Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $4,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 254 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Wix.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Wix.com by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Wix.com by 19.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Wix.com by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $217.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.90. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $117.58 and a twelve month high of $247.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 135.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Wix.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.33.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

