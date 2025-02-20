Wix.com’s (WIX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $235.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WIX. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Wix.com from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Wix.com from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Wix.com from $184.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Raymond James upgraded Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Wix.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.33.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Wix.com by 518.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,510,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $324,081,000 after buying an additional 1,266,202 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,839,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Wix.com by 558.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 471,933 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $101,253,000 after buying an additional 400,265 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wix.com by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,071,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,904,000 after buying an additional 380,800 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in Wix.com by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,422,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,260,000 after buying an additional 304,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.
Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.
