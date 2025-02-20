Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

SHLS has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.48.

Shares of SHLS opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.08. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $16.19. The firm has a market cap of $721.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average is $5.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 14.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,107,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,533,000 after buying an additional 1,666,691 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,461,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,191,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,156,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 938.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,251,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,291 shares in the last quarter.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

