Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.38.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WWW. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wolverine World Wide

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

In other Wolverine World Wide news, insider Isabel Soriano sold 7,687 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $181,182.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,235.42. The trade was a 18.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,766,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $261,217,000 after purchasing an additional 249,456 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,228,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $116,082,000 after purchasing an additional 19,295 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,065,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,405,000 after buying an additional 16,228 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth about $64,943,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,425,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,854,000 after buying an additional 998,916 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide Trading Down 17.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $15.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.80. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 1.88. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $24.64.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The textile maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.74 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.94%.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

