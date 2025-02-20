Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Rating Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $275.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $330.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim upgraded Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Workday from $287.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.11.

Workday Price Performance

Workday stock opened at $261.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $261.36 and its 200 day moving average is $252.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $69.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.35. Workday has a one year low of $199.81 and a one year high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Workday will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Workday news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 5,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.78, for a total value of $1,378,788.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,369,458. The trade was a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.86, for a total value of $1,586,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,546,931.92. This represents a 30.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 438,819 shares of company stock worth $113,142,592. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,142,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,197,447,000 after buying an additional 4,517,272 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,985,131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,218,415,000 after buying an additional 480,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Workday by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,842,729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,183,611,000 after buying an additional 67,380 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,637,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,193,105,000 after buying an additional 1,772,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Workday by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,722,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $960,454,000 after buying an additional 1,406,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

