16,953 Shares in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,953 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 34.2% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 28.8% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 141,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,689,712.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,149.13. This trade represents a 52.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HAL shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Halliburton from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.42.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $27.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.96. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $41.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.89.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.03%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

