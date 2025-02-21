48,275 Shares in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Bought by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Uranium Energy by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,956,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,468 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $12,643,000. Segra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Uranium Energy by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,036,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,529 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Uranium Energy by 712.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,821,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $4,512,000. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UEC has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $10.00 target price on shares of Uranium Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Uranium Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $5.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.83 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.64. Uranium Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93.

Uranium Energy Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

