849 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Bought by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 849 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,098,717 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $287,457,000 after buying an additional 29,669 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth $262,000. Wallington Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. RAM Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its position in Tesla by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,232 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $354.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $402.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.43. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total value of $2,894,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at $45,063,565.40. This represents a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 75,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $27,590,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,274,741.40. This represents a 4.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 523,386 shares of company stock worth $195,995,200. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $515.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Tesla from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $298.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.50.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

