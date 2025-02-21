Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,416 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 642.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WMS opened at $117.73 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.75 and a 12-month high of $184.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.50.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 35.79%. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.70%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WMS shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $192.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.25.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

