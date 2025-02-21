Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 268.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 426,474 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,573 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $56,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Agilysys by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Agilysys by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Agilysys by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Agilysys by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Agilysys by 1,838.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $80.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.76. Agilysys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64.

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $69.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.15 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Agilysys news, Director John Mutch sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total value of $68,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,777,400.44. This trade represents a 1.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.68, for a total transaction of $725,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,533,787.68. This represents a 3.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,599 shares of company stock valued at $8,913,222 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AGYS shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Agilysys from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Agilysys from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Agilysys from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Agilysys from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

