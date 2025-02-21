Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 81,928 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 73.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,928 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $4,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRYS. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 352.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 157,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,605,000 after acquiring an additional 122,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,455,000 after purchasing an additional 119,936 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 243,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,774,000 after purchasing an additional 62,178 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 168,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,707,000 after purchasing an additional 61,512 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,872,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Krystal Biotech

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.78, for a total value of $4,119,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,475,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,195,835.96. The trade was a 1.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KRYS shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $221.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

Krystal Biotech Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ KRYS opened at $182.62 on Friday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.50 and a 1-year high of $219.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $91.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.35 million. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 21.68%. Krystal Biotech’s quarterly revenue was up 116.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Krystal Biotech Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

