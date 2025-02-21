Allworth Financial LP Buys 1,216 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 106.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 274,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.9% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter valued at approximately $511,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

In other news, Director Robert Paul Carlile sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total transaction of $363,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,164.82. This trade represents a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on EXPD shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 0.8 %

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $117.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.98. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.36 and a twelve month high of $131.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.43.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.