Allworth Financial LP Grows Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 1,479.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 27,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $2,415,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 169,641 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,368,000 after acquiring an additional 92,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $198.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.29. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.09 and a 52 week high of $335.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.67.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.54%. Analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $285.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.91.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

