Allworth Financial LP Grows Stock Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,265 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,425,619 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $609,789,000 after acquiring an additional 314,388 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,201,106 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $570,341,000 after purchasing an additional 71,398 shares during the period. Clear Street Derivatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $409,919,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 919,078 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $163,752,000 after purchasing an additional 52,856 shares during the period. Finally, Ribbit Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ribbit Management Company LLC now owns 394,100 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $70,217,000 after purchasing an additional 17,650 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Coinbase Global stock opened at $256.59 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.12 and a 52-week high of $349.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 3.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $2.93. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 20.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $280.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $397.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.39.

View Our Latest Analysis on COIN

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 7,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total transaction of $2,186,611.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,441,474.60. This trade represents a 8.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.31, for a total transaction of $447,465.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 177,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,972,696.56. This trade represents a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 334,306 shares of company stock valued at $97,300,651. 23.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Coinbase Global

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.