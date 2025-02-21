Allworth Financial LP Increases Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth $776,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 10,302.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 24,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 24,211 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,145,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,373,000 after buying an additional 82,985 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 143,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,772,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 430,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,394,000 after buying an additional 217,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ED. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.70.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $95.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.39. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.85 and a 52 week high of $107.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 8.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.52%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

