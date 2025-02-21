Allworth Financial LP Raises Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IR. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth $34,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth $42,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 654.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth $65,000. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IR opened at $86.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.72 and a 52-week high of $106.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.50 and a 200 day moving average of $94.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.88%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IR. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.75.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

