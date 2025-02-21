Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,317,884 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 496,272 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $631,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 87.3% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 266 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total transaction of $6,870,532.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 282,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,329,576.64. This represents a 11.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total value of $3,281,671.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,997,521.61. This trade represents a 29.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,609 shares of company stock worth $21,809,990 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $186.85 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.55 and a 12-month high of $208.70. The company has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.94%.
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
