American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 112,545 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $48,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AWK. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1,131.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,438,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,320 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4,227.0% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 711,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 695,474 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 14,944.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 537,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $786,750,000 after purchasing an additional 534,411 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 537,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,868,000 after purchasing an additional 391,166 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 631.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 445,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,192,000 after acquiring an additional 384,836 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AWK stock opened at $128.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.87. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.34 and a 1 year high of $150.68.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.59%.

AWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Water Works from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $151.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.57.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

