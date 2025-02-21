Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 444,817 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,833 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.3% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $111,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Bull Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Apple by 252.3% in the third quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its holdings in Apple by 88.9% in the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 0.4 %

AAPL stock opened at $245.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.29.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $188.00 target price (down previously from $202.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Apple from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Apple to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total value of $24,997,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 389,944 shares in the company, valued at $97,474,301.68. This trade represents a 20.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

