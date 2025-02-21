Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Increased by City State Bank

City State Bank lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,173 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 5.2% of City State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. City State Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Bull Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 252.3% in the third quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its position in shares of Apple by 88.9% during the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Apple to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. KeyCorp reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Apple to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.52.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total value of $24,997,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 389,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,474,301.68. This represents a 20.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $245.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $240.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.87%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

